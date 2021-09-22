NBA: Timberwolves fire president of basketball operations

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, owner Glen Taylor said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas,” the statement said. “As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

Team executive vice president Sachin Gupta will assume day to day operations on the basketball side while keeping his current title, a source confirmed. The team will hold search for permanent replacement for Rosas.

Throughout the last few months there has been a growing discord and strained relationships among Rosas, the front office and the rest of the organization, sources said. The Wolves decided to make change in leadership now before training camp opens next week instead of having that linger into the season, sources said.

Other parts of the organization got a sense for how the culture on the basketball side was deteriorating at Summer League in Las Vegas last month and that continued over the last few weeks, sources said. Taylor made the decision in conjunction with new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, sources said.