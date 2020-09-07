NBA playoffs: Bucks look for second straight win over Heat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their season by at least one game when they held off the Miami Heat 118-115 in overtime on Sunday.

The Eastern Conference’s top seed played a big chunk of the game without leader Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had to leave after aggravating an ankle injury. But Khris Middleton rose to the occasion with Antetokounmpo unavailable and scored 36 points to force a Game 5 in the second-round playoff series.

Here is a closer look at Tuesday’s game.

BOTTOM LINE: The Heat look to clinch the series over the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round. The Bucks won the last matchup 118-115. Middleton’s 36 points led Milwaukee, and Bam Adebayo recorded 26 points in the loss for Miami. The Bucks have gone 37-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is the best team in the Eastern Conference with 18 fast break points led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 6.

The Heat are 30-13 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Middleton is averaging 20.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.