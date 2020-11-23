NBA players hailed by pope at Vatican for demanding justice

“I was there to support my colleagues in their daily struggle in the United States, and not just for that," Belinelli said later Monday on Twitter. “I also went to show that athletes have an active responsibility in society and need to dedicate themselves toward changing things that don’t work. We athletes have a very big media platform and we’ve got to use it positively to reach where institutions are lacking.

“The pope had important words for us: We need to continue to be united, to operate as brothers, like a team, and to set an example for the younger generations," Belinelli continued. “The key is to remain humble. I will never forget this experience.”

Roberts said Francis sought the meeting with the players, and that it “demonstrates the influence of their platforms." Demands for social and racial justice have been paramount among players, especially in recent months following the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

Brown, in his remarks to the pope, told him about what he, Korver and the other Milwaukee Bucks went through in the NBA's restart bubble — particularly when they decided to sit out a playoff game against Orlando in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“It was raw and emotional for our team," Brown told the pope.