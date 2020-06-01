NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves' Okogie calls playing field for blacks 'unfair’ after Floyd’s death

Saunders said it was his responsibility during this time to “be more of a listener.”

“I want to learn more and learn how I can stand and be an ally with all these individuals because enough is enough,” Saunders said. “Stand with our brothers and sisters who may not look like us, stand with our brothers and sisters as human beings. Understanding that what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong and treating somebody different because of the way they look that should not be the judgment on that person. It’s wrong.

“It’s very sad that it’s come to this and this is where conversations have had to start now.”

Saunders said he had a conversation this week with a friend of his who is black and the friend gave Saunders a slice of what it’s like to be black in America. The friend told Saunders he feels he has to dress a certain way when he walks out of his job or residence or else he is putting himself at a greater risk of harassment.

“He feels he needs to present himself a certain way, which to me is so unbelievably sad that some people may feel that way at times,” Saunders said. “It’s just crushing. So, it just crushes me.”