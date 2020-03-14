NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves, like other NBA teams, drifting in unchartered waters

“Yet I would tell you there is an incredible sense of optimism, an incredible sense of community, of collaboration, of support, infrastructure led by our commissioner and all of the teams and team representatives and players and staff that have really come together in this set of circumstances.”

As it pertains to the Wolves, Casson said the team began educating players and staff weeks ago about the epidemic — hence Russell doling out hand sanitizer more than a week ago.

“As hectic as Wednesday night ultimately played out to be, there was a level of preparation that teams, in particular us here in our market, were ready for a number of different scenarios and ultimately this was one of those scenarios,” Casson said. “We’re glad the action was taken as swiftly as it was.”

Casson said the team has been in contact with the governor’s office and Minnesota Department of Health throughout the past few weeks, but the decision on whether to play games at Target Center was taken out of their hands when the league suspended the season, a postponement Commissioner Adam Silver has said will last at least 30 days. The idea of playing in front of no fans was something not a lot of Wolves players were thrilled to ponder as that news was percolating earlier this week.