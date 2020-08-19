NBA: League has largely avoided a rise in major injuries despite extended layoff. Will that continue as intensity heightens for playoffs?

That created some uncertainty regarding how smooth the basketball would be as players played their way back into shape, but the results were encouraging through the final eight regular-season games. Players are going to have a different test with the start of the NBA playoffs underway, bringing an added intensity and urgency to each game.

“There’s a different type of preparation that goes into playoff games,” LeBron James told reporters during a video conference last week. “You spend hours and hours on teams because you know you’re going to be locked in with them, at least for four games. My legs have gotten better and my game has improved (as) I’m getting more comfortable with the bubble.”

James’ Los Angeles Lakers had the luxury of using the remaining regular-season games in Orlando as de facto warmups to help their veterans get their legs under them. And while James would allude to the mental grind of the postseason, the physical workload will be worth monitoring. Even without fans in attendance, the intensity increases in the playoffs and players play more minutes and carry heavier workloads.