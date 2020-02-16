CHICAGO — Derrick Jones Jr. won’t allow Saturday’s controversial finish to taint his victory.
Even though many people inside the NBA community are saying that Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon was the rightful winner, Jones is relishing his victory, calling himself the “best dunker in the NBA” after winning the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest.
“I’m going to be honest with you, this is looking like a dream,” Jones said of winning the contest and where he thinks this year’s Dunk Contest is going to rank historically. “I only dreamt of this moment, having this hardware right here, taking it back to Miami with me. Once this stops feeling like a dream, that’s when I’m going to start thinking of that.”
Jones, who turned 23 on Saturday, received a score of 46 on his first dunk of the contest after jumping over his 6-foot-9 teammate Bam Adebayo on the second attempt. He earned a perfect score of 50 on his second dunk of the first round with a between-the-legs, 360-degree dunk to secure his spot against Gordon in the finals.
Both Jones and Gordon received perfect scores on their first two dunks of the finals to move the competition to a dunk-off. On his first dunk of the final round, Jones leaped over two men and grabbed the ball in mid-air before putting it between his legs and dunking it.
His most impressive dunk of the night was his second of the finals when he jumped over a man before catching a pass off the backboard, putting the ball between his legs and dunking it.
“The dopest one he did, I think, was off the glass over somebody through the legs,” Gordon said. “That was super tough.”
The controversy arrived in the dunk-off. With Jones and Gordon both receiving 50s on their first dunks in the dunk-off, the Heat forward sealed the victory with a running windmill dunk from just inside of the free-throw line, earning a score of 48 from the judges.
For Gordon’s last dunk, he leaped over Boston Celtics’ big man Tacko Fall, who’s 7-foot-5, earning a score of 47 from the judges and giving Jones the win.
The crowd, and Gordon, both voiced their displeasure over the contest’s finish with the fans filling the United Center with boos after his score was revealed. Gordon, a three-time Dunk Contest participant, said he won’t be in the competition anymore after Saturday.
“It’s a wrap, bro. It’s a wrap,” Gordon said. “I feel like I should have two trophies, you know what I mean? It’s over for that.”
Gordon previously finished runner-up in 2016, falling to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who was on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time. Gordon said Jones had similar “bounce” as LaVine. Jones said he didn’t draw any motivation from that contest to beat Gordon.
“My inspiration was this trophy,” Jones said. “I was trying to get this trophy and bring this back home to Miami with me. That’s all I wanted. I wasn’t worried about who was in front of me, who had to go behind me, go before me. All I was worried about was this trophy right here.”
