NBA Finals: The bubble is the real MVP of this NBA season

They put Black Lives Matter on the courts. They put it on jerseys. When players felt the message wasn’t getting through, they shut down play — stopping for three days during the playoffs. Some players were willing to go home to make the ultimate statement. Things nearly came apart in a three-hour meeting.

“I will go to my grave not forgetting a single second of that meeting with the players,” National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts said. “Watching them and their passion, not simply ‘here’s an excuse to go home because no one was loving the bubble,’ but their passion and desire to talk about whether or not they were doing the right thing, how they could do something. They wanted to roar and they wanted to know if they were roaring from the right mountain.”

They feel they have made some progress. Key word: some. Most of the league’s eligible players are now registered to vote; that was far from being the case three months ago. More than half of the league’s arenas are going to be voting sites or were involved in the process through registration drives.