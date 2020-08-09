NBA: Butler, Dragic expected back for Heat, as Butler-Warren rematch looms vs. Pacers

For Butler, there will be added spice to the mix against the Pacers, who stand as a likely Heat opponent in the best-of-seven first round of the playoffs.

The last time the teams met, in early January, Butler and Warren had several contentious confrontations, episodes that included Warren ejected for a middle finger directed at Butler and then Butler blowing a kiss in Warren’s direction.

“He’s trash,” Butler said shortly after the Heat’s 122-108 Jan. 8 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“He’s soft. He’s soft,” Butler continued at the time, adding a profanity at the end of that comment.

And on it went, including, “I mean, to me, I think it’s tough for him, because I can guard him and he can’t guard me.”

While Butler has struggled with his health at Disney, Warren as emerged as the leading scorer in the bubble, with efforts of 53, 34, 32, 16 and 39 points in Indiana’s 4-1 run. Butler, by contrast, has scored 22 and 16 points in his two Disney appearances, with the Heat 2-3 during the restart.

While Butler was not made available for comment Sunday, teammate Jae Crowder said it is only natural to expect emotions to be amplified.