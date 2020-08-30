NBA: Bucks, Heat set to open Eastern Conference semifinal series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Milwaukee Bucks were no more than 10 minutes removed from winning their first-round series, and coach Mike Budenholzer had already shifted his thinking to what awaits against the Miami Heat.

Such is life for coaches in the NBA.

Budenholzer’s message was clear: “We’re going to have to be a lot better against a really good Miami team,” he said.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the top-seeded Bucks and fifth-seeded Heat is Monday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Bucks are trying to return to the East finals for the second straight season. Miami is trying to get there for the first time since 2014.

Milwaukee needed five games to dispatch Orlando in a series that ended Saturday; the Heat swept Indiana in the first round. Miami has had a week off to get ready, part of that time including the stoppage of the playoffs — which started when the Bucks wouldn’t take the floor on Wednesday in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis.