NBA: At long last, Lakers' Frank Vogel set to see the NBA Finals

First, it comes on the outskirts of Orlando, where Vogel coached for two dismal seasons and took the fall when he was fired in April 2018 for the Magic having a roster that featured a bad combination of too little talent and too many injuries.

Next, it comes with James playing for him instead of against him, as he was when the Miami Heat ended Vogel’s seasons with the Indiana Pacers in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Those Heat and Pacers teams, quite simply, hated each other. Vogel wound up leaving the Pacers as their NBA-era leader in coaching wins, then had two bad seasons in Orlando, and the finals seemed a long way away.

“You always wonder,” Vogel said. “I was always hopeful that I would get another opportunity. I remained confident in my belief in myself.”

That’s always been a Vogel trademark.

Vogel fell in love with the game as a kid, his first brush with fame coming as a 13-year-old when he appeared on “Late Night with David Letterman” and spun a basketball on one end of a toothbrush while using the bristled end on his teeth.

“You’re going to knock every tooth out of your head doing this,” Letterman said.