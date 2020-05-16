NBA appears willing to delay start of next season in order to finish 2019-20

Like kids peeking out a window wondering if it’s OK to come out and play, the NBA appears to be seeking a way to resume its season, which was disrupted when Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus March 11.

Since then, the Timberwolves have tried their best to bond what was mostly a new team amid trying circumstances. Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline, died from the virus, and Malik Beasley also lost a relative.

The Wolves have tried to support their players as best they can virtually both from a physical (designing workouts, providing meals) and mental standpoint (offering counseling).

Over the past few weeks the NBA seems to have made at least some movement toward a return.

The Wolves will also be one of multiple teams participating in a coronavirus antibody study run by the Mayo Clinic looking at how prevalent the disease is among the league.

The latest: Optimism has increased in the league office for a resumption of the season, with the NBA looking at one or two “bubble” sites in Las Vegas and Orlando. Negotiations between the league and players likely will determine what compensation would look like.