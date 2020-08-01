NASCAR: Hamlin-Harvick duel resumes as Cup Series hits New Hampshire

“We obviously need to get some points,” Jones said. “The worst case would be having another person behind us in points win and jumping us again. That would put us in a pretty tough spot. Winning is the goal, but I think we do have to focus a little bit on stage points coming up, especially with some of the wild-card races.”

FAN FRIENDLY: There were no fans at Kansas last week and there won’t be any for the upcoming doubleheader at Michigan. But officials are planning for about 12,000 fans on Sunday, which is about 30 percent of the maximum they could have allowed with social distancing. The speedway had capped ticket sales at 35 percent of the roughly 75,000 seats.

“I’m not worried but it will be interesting to see what happens,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said.

Fans will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting the track along with the concourses, but they may take them off at their seats. All fans will have a temperature check upon arrival and only electronic tickets are being issued.

“That’s one of the strengths of NASCAR, a fan-friendly and family-oriented atmosphere,” said Ryan Newman, whose first career Cup Series win came at New Hampshire in 2002. “They could stay home. They could watch it on TV. They could replay it and just catch it on their phones, but we appreciate them being part of it. I’ve always said that New Hampshire has some of the best and most loyal NASCAR fans there is.”

