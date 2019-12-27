What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"It was an honor to be elected as an at-large school board member in November 2018 which actually began in January of 2019. I have really enjoyed working with school district staff to understand more about WAPS and how we can move forward. A favorite moment of 2019 for me was talking with Dr. Freiheit on the phone when we offered her the superintendent position. Getting to know each member of the school board and understanding each person's perspective I believe helps us in addressing issues in a respectful and responsible manner."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Everyone's perspective matters and words matter. My goal continues to be honoring each person I come in contact with in a way that appreciates and values what is being shared with me."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Continue growing as a school board member. Continue listening and holding myself accountable for the trust that has been given me by members of the community."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Serving the community and being a good steward of the school district. Work with Superintendent Freiheit to meet her goals."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I would like to work toward having a collaborative meeting with city council, county commissioners and the school board. I plan to continue striving to collaborate with the post secondary institutions we are so fortunate to have in Winona. Be present at school and community events."
