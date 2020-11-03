Multiple lineup options

MADISON — Joe Krabbenhoft cautioned it’s a bit too early to determine which lineups will be used the most when the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team finally opens the season.
But the assistant coach offered enough information to make it clear Greg Gard and his staff are excited about the options at their disposal.
“I think we’ll see a ton of different combinations,” Krabbenhoft said.
Roster versatility was a strength last season and, considering almost the entire rotation returns from a team that earned a share of the Big Ten Conference title, it only makes sense that it will be once again in 2020-21.
But it’s worth noting the one key player that needs to be replaced, wing Brevin Pritzl, was a jack-of-all-trades type who was willing and able to float between positions.
Gard, like many of his counterparts around the country, has changed his view in recent years regarding the best way to build a roster. Offensively, UW wants shooters at every position; defensively, they want players who can defend multiple positions.
“I think versatility is always (important), especially in today’s game,” Gard said. “I’ve almost in recruiting stopped talking about positions because they’re so interchangeable and it’s such a position-less game.”
While answering a question about UW’s versatility during a recent Zoom interview session, Krabbenhoft mentioned the benefit of having three ball-handlers on the court at times, with Trevor Anderson joining D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison. In his next breath, Krabbenhoft teased a giant lineup that includes four players 6-foot-7 or taller, a group that presumably would include forwards Tyler Wahl and Aleem Ford paired with 6-11 bigs Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.
Ask people who follow the program and the most likely projected starting lineup would be an all-senior group that includes Trice and Davison in the backcourt along with Ford, Potter and Reuvers in the front court. But don’t be surprised if Wahl, who improved his shooting and strength in the offseason, is among the starters against opponents with smaller lineups, with either Reuvers or Potter coming off the bench.
Once Potter finally became eligible near the conclusion of non-conference play last season and eventually provided a much-needed spark to UW’s offense, fans craved for Gard to pair him with Reuvers in a two-big lineup. But that pairing didn’t generate as much production as hoped, with UW outscoring its opponents by four points during the 111 offensive possessions and 107 defensive possessions in which Reuvers and Potter played together.
Lest you think combining two of UW’s best offensive producers would generate a lot of points while sacrificing something on the defensive end, it was actually the other way around: The Badgers averaged only 0.84 points per possession on offense with Reuvers and Potter on the court at the same time while allowing 0.83.
“I think we kind of even learned that even more as we went through last year, and what maybe on paper looked like maybe was going to be our best lineup really wasn’t our best lineup on both ends of the floor,” Gard said.
Still, both Potter and Reuvers have spoken during the buildup to the season about their willingness to do everything they can to make a two-big lineup work.
“I feel comfortable being on the court at the same time as him,” Reuvers said. “I think we could play great together (in a) high-low, have one of us in there and one of us outside, kind of play off each other. If they’re going to double me or double him in the post, it’s great to know (the other) can step out there and shoot the ball, too.”
And, as Reuvers learned last year, having Potter around was a huge benefit even when the two weren’t playing at the same time. It allowed Gard to manage Reuvers’ minutes; rather than being worn down late in the season, Reuvers was fresh and formed a solid tag-team duo with Potter during the Badgers’ late surge.
Ford, meanwhile, can play either forward spot. Ditto for Wahl, who was a solid defender as a true freshman and, after adding 15 pounds in the offseason, feels better equipped to handle physical grind of the Big Ten.
“That’s going to be a strength of ours,” UW assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “I think we’ll be able to shuffle (players) around.”
Tucker believes that versatility will be as important as ever this season because of the how COVID-19 could impact rosters at times. He’s preached to players, particularly a talented freshman group that includes wing Johnny Davis of La Crosse Central, about the importance of expanding their games.
“One of the things I challenged certain guys is be able to play multiple positions,” Tucker said. “Don’t stay limited, put more tools in your belt so we as a coaching staff can utilize you in different areas.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!