MSC Class of '21; From math anxiety to Statistics Tutor and Beyond

“I even doubted I could go back to school because of math!” Helen said. “Out of all the classes, I struggled with having to take it because I’ve never been good at it.”

But that was before she met MSC Southeast math instructor Alice Zimmer. “When I started pre-college math, Alice completely put me at ease. After the very first class, I knew I was going to be OK.”

Helen said that Alice is her hero. “She made such a positive change in my life because I look up to her. She loves what she does and you can see it in her. She’s smart, she’s sweet, she’s strong. And she’s so patient — she’d work with me on whatever I was confused about until I understood.”

With Alice Zimmer’s support, Helen continued to advance through her math requirements – all the way from pre-college math to Statistics. In fact, she did very well in all of her courses at Southeast, earning straight A’s in all but one class.

While in college, Helen had a work-study position in The Roost, the college’s learning resource center. Last fall, when Academic Success Coordinator Kate Parsi reached out to Alice Zimmer to suggest a tutor for statistics students, the first person Alice mentioned was Helen.