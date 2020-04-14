Mother of Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns was always there for him

“[Towns’ father] Karl Sr. was telling her, ‘You have to be respectful. We’re in an away arena.’ She said, ‘I don’t care, that’s my son …’?” Rosas said. “To hear them tell stories and laugh once the adrenaline and emotions had calmed down, it was fun to see the dynamics and to talk to her. You know how passionate she was about Kat, the organization and about the team.”

Rosas referred to Cruz-Towns as a “lioness.”

“She’s not going to let anything happen to her son,” Rosas said.

Part of that night, Rosas said, included Towns calming down his parents. This was the Towns family — not backing down and there for each other.

“I love that,” Rosas said. “They’re fighters, overcomers. We were hoping this was going to be another case of that. Maybe the biggest fighter overcoming her biggest fight, but unfortunately we all came up short on that.”

Rosas said he and Cruz-Towns bonded over the shared history growing up in Latin America; Cruz-Towns was from the Dominican Republic and Rosas is from Colombia. They would sometimes speak Spanish with one another, and Cruz-Towns made Rosas promise to help Towns learn Spanish.