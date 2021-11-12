More touches for Jefferson

Entering the bye week, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was on pace for a 1,500-yard receiving season. His pace has since stalled.

Over the past two games, both Minnesota losses, Jefferson has been targeted just nine times, and just has five receptions for 90 yards. He did have a 50-yard touchdown reception in first quarter last Sunday at Baltimore but wasn’t involved much after that, finishing with three catches for 69 yards in a 34-31 overtime loss.

“You don’t want to come out of a game and Justin has those kind of targets,” offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Thursday when asked about the past two games. “He’s well deserving of getting the ball more. He helps us win games, so certainly every week we want to get our playmakers the ball.”

In the first six games, Jefferson averaged 9.8 targets per outing and had 41 catches for 542 yards, putting him on pace to finish with 1,536 yards in the NFL’s first 17-game season. Entering Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers, he now has 46 catches for 632 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on pace for a 1,343-yard season.

“That’s just the way the game goes,” Jefferson said of his reduced targets the past two games. “It’s not something that I can really control. But I mean if Klint’s saying they want to get me the ball more, I’m all for it. All for making big plays for the team. Whenever my name’s called, going out there and making a play.”

Jefferson last season set Vikings rookie records by catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and made the Pro Bowl but they went just 7-9. Now, the Vikings are 3-5, and Jefferson doesn’t deny it’s been difficult.

“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “Pretty much every single loss that we’ve had is between one and seven points. So it’s been tough. These are the worst losses, losing by those few little points. Playing our heart out and just losing at the end of the game. We’ve just got to find a way to finish a game. ... We’ve just got to find a way to get over that hump. It doesn’t have to be close. Just putting points on the board, not being conservative, just going up and score.”

GRIFFEN’S SNAP COUNT

After playing a career-high 87 snaps against the Ravens, defensive end Everson Griffen said he felt no ill effects.

“I feel great,” he said. “I really do.”

When Griffen, 33, re-signed last August with the Vikings, it was first to be as a reserve. But Griffen eventually moved into the starting lineup and now he’s carrying a heavy load with star defensive end Danielle Hunter having been lost for the season due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered against the Cowboys.

“Griffen has done a nice job of taking care of his body and he looks like he’s in really good shape and can handle it,” said co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer.

Griffen said made sure to take care of his body during the bulk of his 12-year career.

“I do acupuncture, massage, stretch,” he said. “I have a routine and I think a routine can help a guy recover faster if you stick to your routine.”

What’s really making Griffen sore, though, is the Vikings having lost two straight games.

“Being 3-5 is not cool,” Griffen said. “We need to get a win. So whatever that entails, finishing the game, playing close attention to details, running to the ball more, communicating more.”

BRIEFLY

Kubiak did not have an update on practice squad guard Dakota Dozier, who was hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues. “He’s a top, top-notch teammate that all these guys care really deeply about,” Kubiak said. “So, he’s in our thoughts and in our prayers.” ... While the Chargers are last in the NFL in rush defense, Kubiak said “the numbers don’t tell the whole story.” He said they have some stout defenders, including nose tackle Linval Joseph, who played for Minnesota from 2014-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0