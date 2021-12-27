More than a feel-good story

GREEN BAY — Rasul Douglas is no longer just a feel-good story. No longer merely a savvy in-season addition who has stabilized the cornerback position. No longer even a playmaker who has come through in some of the season’s most crucial moments.

No, the veteran defensive back who’s been on six rosters in two years and was languishing on a practice squad is now a bona fide star.

And no less authorities than the Green Bay Packers’ two biggest stars themselves — quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on the verge of his fourth NFL MVP award and second in a row, and wide receiver Davante Adams, on the cusp of breaking more franchise pass-catching records — say so.

Both Rodgers and Adams used that word — “star” — in the aftermath of the Packers’ 24-22 victory Saturday over the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field, a triumph that Douglas sealed with his team-leading fifth interception of the season — even though he didn’t join the team until Oct. 6 in the wake of All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury, and didn’t see action until the season’s sixth game, Oct. 17 at Chicago.

“I think oftentimes, the idea of being a role player is looked (upon) as, ‘You’re a secondary contributor.’ We have guys who play important roles for us,” Rodgers said after Douglas’ two interceptions against the Browns, the second of which came with 43 seconds to play with the Browns driving for a potential go-ahead score. “I don’t think Rasul is a role player. He’s a star.

“He’s got incredible ball skills, he’s around the football all the time, and he’s changed our team. He really has.”

Adams was just as effusive. Asked what he could say about Douglas after the game, Adams’ initial response — “Not enough. Not enough at all.” — was quickly followed by plenty of praise.

“He’s one of the greatest,” Adams said of Douglas, who now has as many interceptions in 10 games with the Packers as he had in his first 60 NFL games combined. “People don’t know as much (about him), because he’s so quiet and he hasn’t been a superstar in this league per se until now. (But) when you see what he’s about now, I think it’s pretty safe to say he’s a superstar at the cornerback position.

“He’s a great dude more than anything, man. Humble. Humble dude, is dedicated to his craft in a similar way like Jaire, and we see the player that Jaire is and turned into. I can’t say enough about that dude. He’s a joy to be around and obviously a hell of a player, too.”

Of all the unlikely heroes who’ve helped the Packers to a 12-3 record and put them on the verge of the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and the lone playoff bye that comes with it — inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell anchoring the defense; third-string left tackle Yosh Nijman replacing two Pro Bowl blindside protectors; veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis taking on his highest snap counts in years following Robert Tonyan’s season-ending injury; wide receiver Allen Lazard, who caught Rodgers’ franchise-record 443rd career touchdown pass on Saturday night — Douglas is the most fascinating.

“My first memory of Rasul was my freshman year of college. We played West Virginia at home,” recalled Lazard, remembering the Mountaineers’ 37-24 victory on Nov. 24, 2014. “Me and him were conversing throughout the game. Not like going at each other or anything; it was just more so a sign of respect. We were having a great game and battle against each other.

“I’ve periodically have followed his journey (since). Obviously, when I first saw him in the league a few years ago, I just made note of it. It’s an incredible journey. I think that for him to be able to do what he’s doing now … Wow. It’s hard for me to describe just because it’s a small, rare opportunity for someone to be able to get that chance, to get that opportunity, to get the minutes that he’s getting given his situation. And now he’s one of our best corners.”

Drafted in the third round (99th overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Douglas played in 46 games (18 starts) for the Eagles and intercepted five passes over three seasons before being released at the end of training camp last summer.

Claimed on waivers by the Carolina Panthers, Douglas started 11 games for the Panthers last season, breaking up nine passes. But the Panthers didn’t re-sign him in March, so he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, who then cut him late in camp this summer.

Douglas then caught on with the Houston Texans in time for their preseason finale, but he was released on the final roster reduction shortly thereafter. He then signed on with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, although, if not for the NFL’s relaxed practice-squad rules held over from last season because of COVID-19, which allows teams to have players of any experience level on their practice squads instead of just young prospects, Douglas most likely would have been sitting at home this season — at least until the Packers called.

Since then, though, Douglas has been a game-changer.

With Alexander and Kevin King available against the Bears on Oct. 17, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach Jerry Gray opted to start Isaac Yiadom opposite rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes. When Yiadom struggled on the opening drive, though, they benched him in favor of Douglas, who played the defense’s final 52 snaps.

He made his first start the next week and forced a fumble against Washington. Then came his end zone interception as time expired against the Cardinals, clinching a 24-21 victory.

After that, he had a late third-quarter 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Packers’ Nov. 28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, another NFC playoff contender; a 55-yard interception return for a TD in a 45-30 victory over the Bears to become the first Packers defender to have pick-6 touchdowns in back-to-back games since Pro Football Hall of Famer Herb Adderley in 1965; and Saturday night’s performance, which saw Douglas pick off Baker Mayfield late in the first half to set up the Packers’ third touchdown of the game, then do so again in the final minute to seal the win.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my time in the National Football League, where somebody that comes in midseason has had such a tremendous impact on your football team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I love what he’s all about. I love how he competes. I love his approach on a daily basis. There might not be anybody on our team that watches more tape than him. He’s just constantly grinding, working at it, and I think it’s paying off for him.

“I think it’s a great lesson for every player in this league. If you put the time in, it’s going to pay big dividends. And it has for him and it has for us. We are very fortunate to have ‘Sul, and I can’t say enough great things about him.”

For his part, Douglas seems to be taking everything in stride. He credited his teammates and coaches for getting him up to speed quickly with the defensive playbook, praised the defense as a whole for stopping the Browns’ final drive, and made it very clear that he doesn’t view himself as being in Rodgers’ and Adams’ class — at least, not yet.

“It means a lot. (But) I don’t think I’m a superstar yet. I think we have two superstars on our team: ‘12’ and ‘17’,” Douglas said. “But yeah, it means a lot. I’m just trying to keep working, just keep trying to mean something to the team.”

