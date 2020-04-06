More measured approach

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Brian Gutekunst remained true to his word – and the Green Bay Packers’ salary-cap checkbook – during free agency. No one can say the Packers general manager didn’t warn them that there wouldn’t be the same kind of money thrown around as there had been a year earlier.
“I think when you look at free agency in the totality, we’re not going to be able to do what we did in unrestricted free agency like we did last year,” Gutekunst warned during a late-February sit-down Q&A session with a small group of beat writers before he departed for the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “I think that’s going to be very difficult just with the restraints that we have.
“But I think when you look at free agency overall, with salary cap casualties and different kinds of things, I think we’ll be able to add some players to our roster that can help us. But we’re certainly not in the position we were in last year with the resources. We’re going to have to do some different things this year.”
Indeed, a year after doling out a whopping $182 million in contracts – and $56 million in guaranteed bonus money – to his four big-ticket free agents in outside linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner, Gutekunst has been a comparative spendthrift, aware that he not only had less salary-cap room to work with this offseason but also that he has some cornerstone players (left tackle David Bakhtiari, nose tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley) entering the final year of their current contracts in 2020.
As a result, Gutekunst has added only three outside players so far: Inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, right tackle Rick Wagner, and wide receiver Devin Funchess. Kirksey and Wagner were salary-cap casualties who were cut by their prior teams, while Funchess was coming off a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts and played in only one game before suffering a season-ending broken clavicle in the Colts’ opener.
Their three contracts total just $26.5 million and the guaranteed signing bonus money was a combined $7.5 million, leaving the Packers with just under $12 million in cap space as the April 23-25 NFL Draft approaches.
Kirksey, cut by the Cleveland Browns after playing just two games last year before suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle, signed a two-year, $13 million deal that included a $4 million signing bonus and. With a $1.75 million base salary plus various bonuses and incentives, he’s set to count $4.125 million against the cap this season.
Wagner, the West Allis native and former University of Wisconsin standout, was released by the Detroit Lions and took a two-year, $11 million deal that included a $3.5 million signing bonus, a $2.25 million base salary for 2020 and other bonuses that put his cap number at $4.8 million.
And Funchess, who had four up-and-down seasons with the Carolina Panthers before his one-game stint in Indianapolis, got a one-year, $2.5 million deal with a $1 million signing bonus and $1.2 million base salary.
Meanwhile, the Packers have brought back four of their own unrestricted free agents so far, including three on inexpensive one-year contracts: After inking veteran kicker Mason Crosby to a three-year, $12.9 million deal before free agency began, the Packers brought back veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal; kick returner/running back Tyler Ervin, who got a one-year, $1.05 million deal; and special teamer/safety Will Redmond, whose deal is for one year at $750,000.
None of the Packers’ free-agent losses were particularly surprising. Gone are veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who got a three-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers; inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who took a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Giants; outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who got a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Giants; wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who took a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Lions; inside linebacker B.J. Goodson, who got a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Browns; and fullback Danny Vitale, who got a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the New England Patriots.
Among the Packers’ free agents who remain unsigned are veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who turned 37 last month and has said he wants to play another year – especially if it’s in Green Bay; backup tackle Jared Veldheer, who came out of retirement and was a crucial contributor down the stretch when Bulaga missed time with a concussion in the regular-season finale and an illness for the NFC Divisional playoff round; and hybrid safety/linebacker Ibraheim Campbell, who returned late in the season from a major knee injury to play 301 snaps (181 on defense, 120 on special teams).
Those players could still return, and in addition to carrying 10 picks into the draft later this month, more veteran players figure to become available following the draft.
“You also don’t know what opportunities are going to come your way, whether that be (in) all the different areas we tried to acquire players,” Gutekunst explained. “You just don’t know if you’re going to be able to fill all those holes or not, but you can’t close your mind to (anything).
“If the opportunity presents itself, you have to be ready to move. I think that is one area with the guys on my staff that I really enjoy because, every day, when the opportunities present themselves, they’re pressing me pretty hard.”
