MLS to resume season July 8 with tournament at Disney World

After the tournament, MLS plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets, followed by postseason playoffs. The schedule, including number of matches, will be developed and announced at a later date, the league said.

In the league’s statement, Garber said, “We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”