MLS' return in Florida leading way for NBA, WNBA

“This pandemic is crazy, it has come here for so long,” Loons veteran and captain Ozzie Alonso said. “You have a family. Everyone is concerned. But we are here now and we’re here to do the best for the league. For us, we decided to play again because it has been awhile without playing soccer.”

Alonso has three young children. They’re in Minnesota and he’s checked into Disney World, unable to escape the bubble until his team either exits or wins a tournament that ends Aug. 11.

“I come here to play soccer,” Alonso said. “I’m not here to enjoy the Disney World. I’m in the hotel. They know I’m here to work.”

He and his teammates haven’t played a game since they won their season’s first two games, both on the West Coast, in March’s first week. More than four months later, they’ll play again Sunday evening against Sporting Kansas City in a tournament which, as MLS commissioner Don Garber said last month, “at least allows us to get back in front of our fans. … It was really important for us to get back.”

Garber determined that essential for a league that relies on its gate receipts and gameday sales and hasn’t had a fan base around for generations like some other U.S. pro team sports leagues. He said MLS has taken a $1 billion financial hit.