MLB: Twins hit six home runs to blast Indians

Buxton leads the league in several offensive categories, but never considered one of them might be home runs. He laughed when asked if he would consider an invite to the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby later this season in Denver.

“You ever see how big them dudes is in that?” he said.

Allen, who was rocked last week in a start against New York, got a sarcastic Bronx cheer from Indians fans when he finally threw a strike and again when recording an out. He was mercifully pulled in the second and will now go to the minors to work on his game.

“I’m not worried,” Allen said. “I’m upset I let my teammates down and I’m upset that the last three outings have come to this, but it’s part of it. I just have to go down there and attack and when I come back, hopefully we don’t have these tough conversations.”

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Fast starts are nothing new to the Twins, who are batting .380 (35 for 92) in the first inning. That’s tops in baseball and 63 points ahead of the next-closest team (Milwaukee, .317).

ROSTER MOVE: Unable to find good spots for Oliver Pérez to pitch, the Indians designated the 39-year-old left-hander for assignment.