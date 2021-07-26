MLB rumors: Yankees see NL contenders talking trade for All-Star right-hander

The market for Minnesota Twins right-hander Jose Berrios is heating up.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that according to sources, the Twins are “discussing José Berríos in trade talks with multiple teams, including #Padres and #Dodgers.”
Berrios is a two-time All-Star (2018 and 2019) who’s pitched all six of his MLB seasons in Minnesota. This year he is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts. According to Spotrac, Berrios is making $6.1 million this season and has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining.
But Berrios is just one of several Twins players on the trading block. Last week, Minnesota sent slugger Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Since then, the Twins have taken calls on Max Kepler. Among the suitors for the 28-year-old Kepler has been Cashman, with the New York Yankees desperate for a left-handed hitting outfielder before Friday’s trade deadline.
Kepler finished 20th in voting for the 2019 American League MVP Award when he set career highs with 36 home runs and 90 RBI. This year, Kepler is hitting .220 with 13 home runs.
According to Spotrac, Kepler is making $6.5 million this season. He’s on the books for $6.75 million in 2022 and $8.5 million in 2023. His deal has a club option for 2024 at $10 million with a $1 million buyout.
Trout out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Angels are treading water, and might have to keep doing so for most of the summer.
The Angels, at 49-49, are 5.5 games back in the American League wild-card race. Not even the heroics of Shohei Ohtani give the Angels any real hope of reaching the postseason. Every Batman needs a Robin, and the Angels’ dynamic duo won’t be reunited for the foreseeable future.
The Orange County Register reports center fielder Mike Trout’s recovery from a strained calf is on hold. The three-time American League MVP had an exam scheduled for Monday with a team doctor.
According to Angels manager Joe Maddon, Trout, isn’t 100%, which means he can’t start a rehab assignment.
“He just feels it a little bit in that area, when he really tries to move quickly,” Maddon said on Sunday morning. “It doesn’t hurt. It’s just anybody that’s ever pulled a muscle in the leg, that’s when you get to that final point of healing. There’s that there’s also a mental adhesion that you have to break in the back of your mind to try to push through that point, because you don’t want to hurt it again, we don’t want him to hurt it again.
“So you really want to make sure that it’s totally healed before you push it to that level. He definitely feels something but not all the time. And that could just be normal routine stuff. And that’s we’re waiting to hear from the doc.”
Trout last played on May 17. Before going down, the 29-year-old was hitting .333 with eight home runs in 36 games.
Trout has finished in the top five for American League MVP voting in each of the last nine seasons, winning the award three times: 2014, 2016 and 2019. He was runner-up in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018.
Hamels looking for right fit
Friday’s MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. For teams who strike out on dealing for a starting pitcher, an interesting options remains on the open market, at least for the time being.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Free-agent left-hander Cole Hamels, who has yet to receive an offer he finds acceptable, plans to continue ramping up his throwing regimen, according to a source. He threw a bullpen on Friday — three sets of 25 pitches.”
The southpaw held a showcase earlier this month in Texas for nearly two dozen teams, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.
FanSided’s Robert Murray reported “a number of teams are already expressing interest, according to major-league sources.” Hamels, 37, hopes to sign with a contender quickly, though he will need about a month to ramp up before he can return to a major-league mound. One National League executive in attendance came away impressed, noting that his fastball touched 90 mph while his secondary pitches had good bite and inconsistent command.”
Last month, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Hamels “continues to throw off a mound and is building up every day ... Potentially, a big-time midseason pickup.”
There’s no doubt the Hamels is past his prime. He pitched in just one game last season for the Atlanta Braves before being shut down with a shoulder injury.
But if Hamels is fully healed, he could be a nice piece for the back end of the rotation. Remember, Hamels is a proven winner. The four-time All-Star was MVP of the National League Championship Series and and the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.
The Phillies traded Hamels to the Texas Rangers in 2015, who traded him to the Chicago Cubs in 2018.