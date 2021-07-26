MLB rumors: Yankees see NL contenders talking trade for All-Star right-hander

Trout out indefinitely

The Los Angeles Angels are treading water, and might have to keep doing so for most of the summer.

The Angels, at 49-49, are 5.5 games back in the American League wild-card race. Not even the heroics of Shohei Ohtani give the Angels any real hope of reaching the postseason. Every Batman needs a Robin, and the Angels’ dynamic duo won’t be reunited for the foreseeable future.

The Orange County Register reports center fielder Mike Trout’s recovery from a strained calf is on hold. The three-time American League MVP had an exam scheduled for Monday with a team doctor.

According to Angels manager Joe Maddon, Trout, isn’t 100%, which means he can’t start a rehab assignment.

“He just feels it a little bit in that area, when he really tries to move quickly,” Maddon said on Sunday morning. “It doesn’t hurt. It’s just anybody that’s ever pulled a muscle in the leg, that’s when you get to that final point of healing. There’s that there’s also a mental adhesion that you have to break in the back of your mind to try to push through that point, because you don’t want to hurt it again, we don’t want him to hurt it again.