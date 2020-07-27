MLB: Positive coronavirus tests shut down games

If the Marlins continue their season, they’ll rely heavily on reinforcements from their training camp in Jupiter, Florida. They could bus from Philadelphia to Baltimore for scheduled games there Wednesday and Thursday.

With no minor leagues this season, teams are allowed to retain 60 players each, including a taxi squad of up to three players for every road trip, giving them immediate options to replace an injured or infected player.

With the 60-game season barely underway, the Marlins’ outbreak raised anew questions about MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s plan for navigating the pandemic.

“Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first,” tweeted Los Angles Dodgers pitcher David Price, who opted out of playing. “Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed.”

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, said the Marlins’ outbreak isn’t a surprise because Manfred’s plan was seriously flawed.