MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline

Unless advance permission is given by the team compliance officer, anyone covered by the plan may not meet during road trips with anyone outside the traveling party, other than for outdoor meetings with family and household members.

Similar to last season, high-risk individuals may opt out of playing and those who opt out may change their minds and opt in.

Traveling parties will be encouraged to keep windows in hotel rooms and team buses open for ventilation.

During the regular season, a game of less than five innings stopped by rain will be suspended and continued.

Players complained last year that they could not view replays during games, A new provision states “players will have access to tablets under the Dugout iPad program that can be loaded with content before and after games, and will have access to in-game video in a format that cannot be used to steal the catcher’s signs.”

Spring training will be divided into three phases. Workouts will be limited to individuals and small groups through Feb. 20, larger groups and intrasquad games will be permitted from Feb. 21-26, and the exhibition season will start Feb. 27 or 28.