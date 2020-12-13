MLB not out of woods

MINNEAPOLIS — When baseball’s winter meetings end, the countdown normally begins, so with a nod to tradition, here it is: Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp in Fort Myers in just 67 days.

You might want to hold off on making reservations, though.

As much as baseball and the rest of the world would like to believe that the effects of COVID-19 will be restricted to 2020, reality has long since intruded into planning for 2021. Not so much yet in Major League Baseball, however — and that’s a problem that will soon cast a large shadow over the sport.

The offseason is halfway over, and 30 teams are still operating with no idea about what 2021 will look like, and with little guidance about how to deal with that uncertainty. More than 160 free agents are looking for work as teams tiptoe gingerly into the market, with questions as basic as how many players will be on each team’s roster, or whether the National League will continue to use designated hitters, still unanswered — or even addressed.

And as MLB learned last May and June, those issues are almost insignificant compared to the most momentous and contentious one: salaries.