MLB: García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win

“Crowe, he was sensational and gave them a great opportunity,” Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy said. “(He) stifled us for a while.”

Murphy filled in for manager Craig Counsell who was at his son’s high school graduation

Pittsburgh turned to David Bednar (0-1) to protect the 2-1 led and Urías hit a run-scoring triple to tie it at 2. García then drove the first pitch just over the right-field wall for his 13th home run of the season.

Crowe was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Indianapolis when the Pirates placed Trevor Cahill (left calf strain) on the 10-day injured list.

“While their starter deserves a lot of credit, we put together some team offense when it counted,” Murphy said.

Jacob Stallings chased Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser with his fifth homer, a two-out shot that landed in the Brewers bullpen in left.

TRAINER’S ROOM: Pirates: Phillip Evans replaced 1B Colin Moran before the Brewers batted in the second. Moran has low back tightness and is day-to-day.

Brewers: Yelich almost had a scheduled game off. The Brewers remain cautious after his two stints on the 10-day injured list (lower back strain) already this season.