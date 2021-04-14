MLB: Burnes, Brewers shut out Cubs

Burnes (1-1) has fanned 30 while allowing only four hits and no walks in 18 1/3 innings. He yielded just one hit in each of his first two starts, but the Brewers lost both games.

Although Burnes carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning April 3 against Minnesota, the Brewers mustered just one hit and struck out 17 times in a 2-0 loss to the Twins. Burnes left with a 1-0 lead Thursday at St. Louis, but the Cardinals rallied against Milwaukee’s bullpen to win 3-1.

This time, Burnes got a bit more help from his teammates.

The Brewers wasted no time taking a lead Thursday against Jake Arrieta (2-1), who struck out five and gave up three runs in five innings.

Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled to lead off the first and scored on Travis Shaw’s single. Shaw moved to third on Avisaíl García’s double and came home on Omar Narváez’s sacrifice fly.

Shaw extended the lead to 3-0 with a homer to left center in the third.

The Brewers broke the game open in the sixth as reliever Shelby Miller didn’t retire any of the five batters he faced.