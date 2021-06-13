MLB: Brantley has 4 of Astros' 20 hits in 14-3 rout of Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, part of a 20-hit attack that helped the Houston Astros rout Minnesota 14-3 Sunday to take two of three from the Twins.

Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings due to a reoccurrence of right forearm soreness that first bothered him June 1. In his second start since returning, he allowed three runs and six hits — raising his totals to 10 runs over 11⅓ innings in his last three starts.

Kyle Tucker homered for the second straight game and had three hits for the Astros, who also swept the Twins in last year’s wild-card playoff round. Yordan Álvarez and Chas McCormick homered.

“This is a team that I feel like for a few years has been accustomed to winning, so I don’t think it’s a big surprise on any given day,” Álvarez said. “Every single guy on the team is capable of doing a lot of good things, and that’s what we were able to do today.”

Left-hander Framber Valdéz (3-0) won his third straight start, allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits in seven innings.

Houston went 7 for 21 with runners in scoring position and won its fourth straight series, completing a 6-3 trip that included games against Boston and Toronto.