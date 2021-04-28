MLB: Aguilar leads Marlins past Brewers

He walked the bases loaded but got out of the jam in the third. He appeared to hurt himself on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the third but returned to pitch the fourth, only to leave the game with a bruised right index finger after walking the leadoff batter and hitting the next one.

Godley also was at the center of a bizarre play in the second inning.

Miami had runners at the corners with one out when Isan Díaz hit a slow roller up the first-base line. As Corey Dickerson scored from third, Godley easily threw out Díaz at first.

But Díaz was awarded first base when first-base umpire Marty Foster called Godley for obstruction on the play, a decision that brought Brewers manager Craig Counsell out of the dugout to argue.

Milwaukee bench coach Pat Murphy was ejected from the game two innings later as the Brewers argued a ball-strike call.

MAKING ROOM FOR GODLEY: The Brewers created a spot on the 40-man roster for Godley by designating RHP Phil Bickford for assignment. They also optioned OF Corey Ray to their alternate site.