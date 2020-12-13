Missed opportunities

Cousins said the loss wasn’t on Bailey.

“We win as a team, we lose as a team. This league will test you no matter what position you play,” the Vikings quarterback said. “It was one day. Not one season or a career. You don’t ever want to make a bigger deal out of one day than it needs to be.”

Slow starts hindered the Bucs in those losses to the Rams and Chiefs in consecutive home games leading into a bye. This time, Brady shrugged off a scoreless opening quarter with help from Bailey and a trio of costly of penalties on the Vikings’ defense. Minnesota was flagged for pass interference in the end zone twice to set up Jones’ touchdown run and Succop’s 18-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Brady launched two of Tampa Bay’s three first-half scoring drives after missed field goal attempts. The third featured a desperation throw intended for Gronkowski on what would have been the last play of the half. A pass interference call on linebacker Todd Davis gave Tampa a chance to tack on the field goal that made it 17-6 at the break.

Gronkowski’s TD increased Tampa Bay’s lead to 23-6. Cousins trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to nine by hitting Irv Smith Jr., and a 2-point conversion throw to Justin Jefferson.

STREAK ENDS