Miss Angie’s Place announces collaboration with Winona State Nursing Program

Pine Island, MN — Winona State University nursing students are

teaming up with Miss Angie’s Place in Pine Island as part of a practicum designed to help them gain organizational, leadership, and mentoring skills while learning the value of relationship-centered care and community involvement.

“Part of our nursing program’s mission is to enhance the health and wellbeing of those in our communities,” says Cassandra Narr, assistant professor of nursing, Winona State University. “This collaboration with Miss Angie’s Place allows students to work with pre-school and school-age children to provide health promotion and mentorship in a unique way. Our hope is that kids attending Miss Angie’s Place will get to spend quality time with our nursing students who are able to provide them support, encouragement, and whole-person health promotion, all while having fun.”

Angie Severson, Executive Director of Miss Angie’s Place, says nursing students will work side-by-side with kids who participate in the Naturescapes Day Camp and the After School Program at Miss Angie’s Place.

“I’m excited about the plethora of new skills our kids will learn from these nursing students, from basic life skills, decision making, and communication strategies to more advanced lessons on healthy eating and lifestyle, mental health and wellness, first aid, and careers in the medical field,” she says.

Severson founded Miss Angie’s Place in February of 2021 to create a space for people of all ages and identities to come together and learn from one another. She notes that relationships built between different demographic groups foster empathy, compassion, and acceptance of self and others.

Nursing student Kylie Poshusta says, “I want this experience to help me find ways to connect with people of all ages from different backgrounds to help them know they are supported and that they each have a purpose.”

Says Professor Narr, “Research shows that children can build resilience through establishing relationships with positive young adults. It’s our intention to be that positive influence.”

Miss Angie’s Place is a non-profit community gathering space that offers programs and experiences that nurture personal growth in children and adults through art, nature, spirituality and movement. Miss Angie’s Place also offers painting parties and other adult classes and programs, as well as meeting space for support groups and other community groups. Miss Angie’s Place is located at 222 S Main St, Pine Island.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0