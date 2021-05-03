Minors primer: What's new as MiLB returns in 2021?

Their experiences varied, with a lucky few maintaining access to training facilities and other resources throughout the pandemic. Others got creative — power lifting with truck parts, box jumping on electrical units, constructing makeshift bullpens in their back yards.

At the other end of the spectrum, some Venezuelan players, unable to return to their conflict-stricken home country, were locked into team housing and unable to leave for months, even to grocery shop.

“If you have young guys that need to play baseball, they’ve been void of it for almost two years now, they’ve got to get out there and play,” Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “This is one time I am really going to be paying attention to minor league reports coming up. I want to see and hear how our guys are doing.”

Players say they expect pitchers to be a good deal sharper than batters early on, especially among those who didn’t go to alternate training sites. Pitchers adapted during the shutdown, using that time to build velocity and develop new pitches. Hitters, meanwhile, were hamstrung without the chance to get regular at-bats against high-level pitching.

“Definitely, pitchers are a little bit ahead right now,” Mets third base prospect Brett Baty said.