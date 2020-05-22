Minnesota's college football forecast would be sunny, if not for those clouds

The state of Minnesota was brimming with college football success last season, when the Gophers went 11-2, MSU Mankato reached the Division II championship game, and Division III powers St. Thomas and St. John’s combined to go 20-4.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, nobody knows when the next chance to build on that momentum will be.

Forecasting when college football will return is as much of an inexact science at the Division II and Division III levels as it is for the Gophers and powerhouse Power Five programs like defending national champion LSU.

“This is uncharted territory with no road map,” MSU Mankato athletic director Kevin Buisman said.

The Division II schedule already is shrinking. The NCAA passed a rule this week that caps the number of regular season games each DII football team can play at 10, down from 11 for several schools. The new rules also state that teams can qualify for the postseason with as few as seven regular season games. These cuts are also being considered at the DIII level.

“The question becomes what is a meaningful season?” Division II Southwest Minnesota State coach Cory Sauter said. “As you dip below eight, I don’t know if that would be considered a season. That’s hard to imagine.”