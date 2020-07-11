Minnesotans flood golf courses as virus restrictions ease

According to Minnesota Golf Association spokesperson Warren Ryan, as of July 1, Youth on Course memberships are up 142% compared with this time last year (9,683 vs. 4,000) and Youth on Course rounds are up 382% over that same period (28,423 vs. 5,890).

“I’d like to believe that will have a nice impact down the road,” Ryan said. “That’s the future. If kids start playing and decide they like it, they will keep on playing it. That’s a reason to be optimistic about it as a whole.”

As the year progresses, Shimpach is hopeful the interest continues across the board. Regardless, he will always remember the impact the coronavirus had on the game as a whole.

“I remember when it started, it was like, ‘Wow. Hopefully we get through this,’ ” Shimpach said. “There weren’t a lot of golf courses during the Spanish Flu in 1918, so there wasn’t a lot to compare it to. It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime situation. Now, that seems like a year ago that (golf courses) were worried about not making it.”

That said, Matsche is still trying his best to keep people aware that the coronavirus is far from over. As much as he wants golfers to enjoy themselves, he also wants them to follow the necessary protocols when out there.

“Now, it’s about reminding people: ‘Hey, we aren’t out of the woods yet,’ ” he said. “We don’t want to end up with an outbreak here. We still have to make sure we are being safe. That’s the most important thing right now.”

