Minnesotans fishing like crazy during pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Amid a global pandemic, economic recession and profound racial tension in the summer before a heated election season, Minnesotans are going fishing in numbers not seen in decades.

Likely prompted by youths with no school and canceled summer programs under the care of adults working from home, or out of work, 2020 is witnessing a fishing renaissance unlike anything seen in decades.

Fishing license sales are going bonkers, bait shops and boat ramps are busy, and entry-level rods and reels are on the verge of joining the rarefied air of toilet paper and flour as items in a COVID-induced shortage, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

“You name it, we’re selling it,” said Dave Becker, a sales associate at Blue Ribbon Bait & Tackle in Oakdale, where workers can barely unbox new shipments of certain items before they’re grabbed by anglers — or about-to-be anglers. “We’ve had a lot of young couples, and a lot of newer fishermen. And parents with kids buying rods for the first time.”