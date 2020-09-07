Minnesota Vikings: Wilf happy with Vikings' body of work under Zimmer and Spielman

“You have to balance the fact that you want to have stability in an organization, you want to make sure that the systems are in place, the comfort level is in place, but everybody knows you’re only judged by your wins and losses,” Wilf said. “That’s a fine line we judge every day, like I said. We took a look in this offseason, and I said early on in the offseason, we feel really good about the football organization we have in place, that they can get the job done. Right now that’s where we’re at.

“Again, as ownership you balance those things, but to be knee-jerk and to be too impulsive — our goal is to get to the playoffs, achieve sustained success and keep knocking at the door, and eventually that door will come down. I think we’ve proven over these past few years that our football success has improved, but again, we know what our ultimate goal is. But you can’t get to that goal unless you’re consistently strong, consistently in the playoffs, consistently winning divisions, and those are our goals to leap off and eventually get to the championship.”

Wilf said U.S. Bank Stadium was offered to the Secretary of State’s office as a polling place for the 2020 election, but locations had already been determined by that point.