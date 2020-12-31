Minnesota Vikings: Vikings LB Kendricks has done vital work on and off field

Kendricks grew up in Fresno, California, where his father fought a drug addiction and some of his friends ran afoul of the law. That’s when seeds were sewn for his passion for combating recidivism, the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend.

Another one of his partner charities is Every Meal, which seeks to end food insecurity among children in Minnesota. The correspondence received from the juvenile detention center only underscored that need for him. Kendricks estimated that 70% of his pen pals told him they regularly don’t get enough food to eat.

“They’re making irrational choices when their backs are against the wall. They’re already hungry. They have no supervision at the house, they tend to get in trouble and they tend to get a little bit more aggressive,” Kendricks said.

“Yes, there are people who make mistakes in life, but those mistakes define them for the rest of their life. These people can be productive members of society if you just give them the right chance that they’ve never had before.”

The weight of the state of the world hit Kendricks hard after the death of Floyd, the Black man in handcuffs killed when a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes, even as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.