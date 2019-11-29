MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen remains on track to possibly return Monday night at Seattle.
The Vikings did not practice Thursday, but were required to put out an estimated injury report. Thielen, who has missed four of the past five games with a hamstring injury, was listed as a limited participant.
Thielen returned to practice Tuesday before sitting out Wednesday’s workout. Thursday’s injury report indicated that any setback Thielen might have had was not serious.
The only Minnesota player listed as a non-participant Thursday was linebacker Ben Gedeon, who suffered a concussion in the first half of a 27-23 win over Denver on Nov. 17 and did not return. The Vikings then had a bye week.
In addition to Thielen, listed as limited participants Thursday were running back Dalvin Cook (chest), defensive linemen Linval Joseph (knee), Everson Griffen (knee) and Shamar Stephen (knee) and safeties Harrison Smith (hamstring) and Anthony Harris (groin). Listed as a full participant was guard Josh Kline, who sat out against the Broncos with a concussion and has said he will play against the Seahawks.
Joseph is on track to return at Seattle after missing two games and Harris is in line to be back after sitting out one game. Smith has practiced all week after being hurt in the fourth quarter against Denver and being lost for the game.
Thielen was hurt Oct. 20 at Detroit and sat out Oct. 24 against Washington. He aggravated the injury Nov. 3 at Kansas City and has sat out the past two games.
Thielen was replaced in the lineup by rookie Bisi Johnson.
“It’s (been) rough, especially to see your teammate down but Adam specifically,” Johnson said Tuesday. “He’s a dude who loves to compete and it’s tough for him to sit out there and watch us practice and you feel for dude but he’ll get healthy and get back quick.”
Johnson is hopeful it will be Monday.
“We have our full core group back and we’re all always looking forward to that and I bet (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) is too,” Johnson said.
BRIEFLY: Cousins leads the NFL with a passer rating of 114.8, on pace to be the eighth highest in NFL history and best in team history. Daunte Culpepper holds the Minnesota record for passer rating at 110.9 in 2004. — The Vikings are No. 8 in the NFL in total offense and No. 15 in total defense. The last time they ranked higher in offense was when they were No. 13 and No. 31 in 2013. That was year before Mike Zimmer arrived as coach. — Including a playoff game after the 2015 season, the Vikings have lost five straight games to Seattle, including three in a row on the road. They last won at CenturyLink Field in 2006, 31-13.
