Minnesota Vikings: 'The urgency's there' to solve offensive problems

“I’ve kind of just built habits for myself over the years that I’ve found worked for me,” he said. “They’re the same habits you had last week before a tough game, but they’re the same habits you have when you have good games, so you just go back to your process and take it one day at a time and believe that over the long haul, good things will happen and you’re going to play better football more often than you’re not.”

The challenge for the Vikings’ offense, in Cousins’ third season as a starter, is to build enough chemistry between the quarterback and his group of receivers to recreate the kind of production the team had a year ago, when it ranked eighth in the league in points.

The Vikings have been unable to open things up for Dalvin Cook, with a league-worst average of 2:01 of possession per drive, and Cousins has struggled to connect with receivers other than Adam Thielen, whose 16 targets (on 51 Cousins passes) are more than twice as many as any other Vikings receiver.

“Some teams have been kind of having a safety on top of Adam or double-covering Adam, so it’s just up to the other receivers to go out there, make those big plays and get open,” rookie receiver Justin Jefferson said Wednesday.