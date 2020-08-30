Minnesota Vikings: Team to to acquire pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from Jacksonville Jaguars, sources say

But the Vikings could have to contend with a salary cap that might drop in 2021 as a result of revenue declines from the COVID-19 pandemic keeping fans out of games in 2020. The deal for Ngakoue would seemingly make efforts to resuscitate contract talks with Dalvin Cook more difficult after the Vikings reached an impasse with Cook's agent earlier this month; the team could place the franchise tag on Cook after the season, but will have to see if the running back's pronouncements about being willing to play without a new deal change between now and the start of the regular season on Sept. 13.

The team will also have to see when it can put its new pass-rushing tandem on the field, given the fact Danielle Hunter has missed 10 straight practices with an injury that coach Mike Zimmer has only described as a "tweak." Zimmer said Sunday morning the Vikings are being cautious with Hunter, "and rightfully so," adding he didn't think it would take Hunter long to get ready to play.

"Even if we just put him in on third downs or pass rush situations, he's been in great shape," Zimmer said. "He looks great. I don't think it'll take long."