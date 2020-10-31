Minnesota Vikings: Team slide casts shadow over rematch with Packers

“That was really the only reason,” Zimmer said. “We’re always trying to win games, so we’re not changing our mindset that way. I’m still pushing them as hard as I ever pushed them, and we’ll just keep grinding away until we get some wins.”

The Packers believe those wins will come eventually. They want to make sure the Vikings’ turnaround doesn’t start Sunday.

“You look at them on paper and you look at some of the playmakers that they have, whether it be offense or defense, they’ve got a really good, solid team still,” Adams said. “So you can’t disrespect them. You’ve got to go out there and treat them just like they were when they were at the top of their game.”

NFC NORTH DOMINATION: The Packers are 8-0 against NFC North teams since LaFleur took over as coach last year. That matches the team’s longest divisional winning streak since the NFL went to a divisional format in 1967.

Green Bay won 12 straight divisional games from 2010-12. The Packers also won eight straight divisional games in 1996-97 and 2001-02.

BUSY WEEK: Four nights after hosting Minnesota, the Packers travel to San Francisco for a rematch of last year’s 37-20 NFC championship game loss to the 49ers.