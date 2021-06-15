Minnesota Vikings: Sheldon Richardson calls return to the Vikings a 'perfect fit'

“The reason why I had my deal in Cleveland was because of Dre and him putting me in positions to be productive,” Richardson said. “I know his philosophy and what he brings to the table. He can get the best out of me, too, so it’s a match made in heaven.”

Richardson’s new contract is worth $3.6 million, with another $735,000 available to him in incentives, according to a league source. The fact he got $3 million in guaranteed money suggests the Vikings have a sizable role in mind for the 30-year-old, who posted 4 1/2 sacks for the Browns in 2020 under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Vikings have long sought the type of interior pass rush Richardson brought in 2018. He could step in on passing downs, or eventually work with Tomlinson and Pierce in sub packages if the Vikings decide to get creative with their veteran tackles.

Richardson said he didn’t mind moving to different spots. “I’ve played outside linebacker before in this league, so I really don’t mind it at all,” he added. “And I was 330 when I did that. I’m 286 right now and feeling good. Like I said, just trying to get back in football shape and let the chips fall where they lie.”