Minnesota Vikings: Safety devices now the norm at Vikings training camp

“It’s going to be even more challenging as the season goes on, and there’s a little bit more free time,” right tackle Brian O’Neill said. “We talk about it, but really, all you can control is yourself. There’s a lot of responsibility to my teammates and to the families of my teammates.”

Outbreaks like those on MLB’s Marlins and Cardinals, which infected at least 26 players and postponed more than 20 games, would be considered the “best-case scenario” for the NFL, which has more players and closer contact, according to Dr. Zach Binney, epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University. Not sequestering teams in a bubble is “a gamble,” he said.

“I’m also unclear on how much risky behavior had anything to do with what happened in MLB,” he added. “We don’t know what the driving force was behind these outbreaks.”

The NFL has not publicized a plan if an outbreak spreads through a team. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said the league’s plans were evolving and “all options remain on the table” when asked by NFL Media last week about moving to regional bubbles.

“We expect our protocols to change,” Sills said on NFL Network. “They’re going to adapt as we do learn new things throughout the course of the season.”