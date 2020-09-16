Minnesota Vikings: Relying on rookie CB Dantzler brings growing pains for Vikes

Hill was targeted the most, often matched up against star wide receiver Davante Adams, but Dantzler saw his share of action. His biggest mistake of the afternoon was on full display, when he started too close to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, failed to jam his route upon release from the line of scrimmage, and didn’t turn to find the ball when the perfectly placed throw by Rodgers landed softly in Valdes-Scantling’s arms. The 45-yard touchdown pass gave the Packers a 22-7 lead with just 14 seconds left before halftime.

“I tried to explain to them this week that with this quarterback, if they’re not tight in coverage, the ball, they’re going to watch it get caught,” Zimmer said after the game. “So maybe that part of them believing what I’m saying is different from college football will be ingrained in them now.”

Hughes and Hill are both 23 and in only their third season, neither having been a full-time starter until now. Dantzler emerged from training camp — when wide receiver Adam Thielen immediately told the coaches the long-armed product of Mississippi State was going to be a standout player — ahead of fellow rookie Jeff Gladney, who was drafted two rounds ahead of him with the 31st overall pick.