Minnesota Vikings notebook: Zimmer stands up for NFL coaches

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked via Zoom a couple of weeks ago if he thought it was fair for NFL owners to fire head coaches during a pandemic that’s wiped out the offseason, canceled the preseason and is now throwing weekly curveballs the likes of which no other regular season has ever seen.

“I don’t think it’s right,” Zimmer said. “Just my personal opinion, the way the season has been. It’s not right, but that’s just how it goes. It’s a business that’s results-oriented. I guess no one really cares.”

At the time, only two NFL head coaches had fallen. Zimmer had coached against Houston’s Bill O’Brien the day before he got fired as coach and general manager at 0-4. Two weeks later, Zimmer faced the Falcons right after they fired Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff for starting 0-5.

Last week, Detroit reminded us there’s a new Ford in town. And this one — Sheila Ford Hamp, who replaced her mother, Martha Firestone Ford — has pulled her first trigger just five months into her new gig as acting owner.