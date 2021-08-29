Minnesota Vikings notebook: Harrison Smith receives extended deal

Harrison Smith is the Minnesota Vikings’ longest tenured player, heading into his 10th season with the team. The deal he received on Sunday gives him a chance to end his career in Minnesota.
The five-time Pro Bowler agreed to a contract extension with the Vikings on Sunday, the team announced. A source said the contract, worth $64 million over four years, will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The 32-year-old Smith was scheduled to become a free agent in March, but said earlier this year he wanted to stay in Minnesota, and an extension seemed like a preseason priority for the Vikings.
Smith will receive $26.38 million guaranteed as part of the deal, a source confirmed, and is slated to make $22.5 million between now and March. He was scheduled to make $10.232 million in the final year of his current extension, which he signed before the 2016 season. His new deal will effectively begin after this season, tacking on four years to his current contract.
The full terms of the deal, and the structure of Smith’s guaranteed money, will shed more light onto how much job security he’ll receive as part of the new contract, but the 2012 first-round pick seems likely to be with the team for at least two or three more seasons, giving him a chance to ascend further up the Vikings’ statistical leader boards.
He already ranks seventh and team history and third among safeties with 28 interceptions, and his four interception returns for touchdowns are the most in Vikings history.
SMITH JR. OUT: Tight end Irv Smith Jr. spoke after Friday night’s preseason finale in Kansas City about a potentially “scary” lineup set to be unleashed for the Vikings offense. He’d played 11 of 12 snaps with the first-team offense in two series against the Chiefs — leading the way by catching both of his targets for 39 yards — before taking a seat in the 28-25 loss. There was no indication he wouldn’t be part of that Week 1 lineup on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati.
But Smith reportedly will miss “at least the start of the regular season,” according to NFL Media, as he’s expected to undergo knee surgery to fix a meniscus injury. The Vikings had no media access Sunday; coach Mike Zimmer is scheduled to give a news conference on Monday morning.
Smith, the 2019 second-round pick, was a strong candidate for a breakout season as he stepped into a starting role vacated by Kyle Rudolph this offseason. Further boosting expectations was Smith’s strong training camp in which he was a go-to target for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the play-action passing game.
Smith offered no indication after Friday’s game that anything was wrong with his health, walking away from the podium without issue after projecting optimism about a struggling offense that played without running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Justin Jefferson during a winless preseason.
“I think it’s going to be very scary, honestly,” Smith said of the Vikings offense. “We have a lot of talent on this offense. We’re just excited to get to it. It’s been a long camp. Now, we’re almost to that time.”
The Vikings offense will have to wait a little longer before it can be at full strength. Smith’s injury moves No. 2 tight end Tyler Conklin into a starting role. Conklin hasn’t played this preseason while dealing with a hamstring injury. The Vikings also have Brandon Dillon, rookie fifth-round pick Zach Davidson and undrafted rookie Shane Zylstra at the position.