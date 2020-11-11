Minnesota Vikings: No fams at U.S. Bank Stadium this season

MINNEAPOLIS — You’re going to have to wait until next year, Minnesota Vikings fans — not in terms of winning games, but attending them.

The Vikings blew the whistle Wednesday on their hopes of bringing fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium during the 2020 season. Rising COVID-19 infection rates forced the call.

“Closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community,” according to the team’s statement, released Wednesday morning.

With virus infections surging across much of the country, the Vikings didn’t have much choice. Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday imposed new restrictions on gatherings in bars, restaurants and even homes to contain the fast-spreading virus that has left Twin Cities metro area hospitals with fewer than two dozen available intensive care beds.

So the Vikings will continue as they have for much of the season, allowing only the allotted 250 friends and family members into the games to sit socially distanced in the southwestern section of a stadium that can accommodate 67,200 fans.