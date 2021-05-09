Minnesota Vikings: Mond selection something to watch

By the time the Minnesota Vikings drafted Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond with the 66th overall pick last Friday night, six quarterbacks had already heard their names called in the NFL draft, including Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who went 11th overall to the Bears after the Vikings made at least some attempt to trade up for him.

Mond’s selection tied the NFL record for the most quarterbacks taken in the first three rounds of a Super Bowl-era draft, a pick before the Texans broke it by taking Davis Mills. In all, eight quarterbacks were taken in the first three rounds of a draft that featured three straight QBs at the top for just the second time since 1971, joined the 1999 draft as the only ones to feature five QBs in the first 15 picks and became just the fourth (following 2018, 1999 and 1983) where at least five QBs were taken in the first round.

Mond’s progression in Minnesota will not draw the same kind of attention as Trevor Lawrence’s in Jacksonville, just as his selection did not merit the same kind of fanfare during draft weekend. But the pick, as well as the fact the Vikings thought about taking Fields in the first round, does suggest they’re thinking toward the future at precisely the moment Kirk Cousins’ cap number is set to cross $30 million for the first time.